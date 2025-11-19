Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $951,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,193,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,297,404 shares of company stock worth $529,026,559 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.