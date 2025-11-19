Brown Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 45,410 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

