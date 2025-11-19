Brown Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131,059 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. $ALT

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,059 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Altimmune worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altimmune by 20.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 5.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 3.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Trading Up 11.0%
Altimmune stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $485.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.01. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.
Altimmune Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
