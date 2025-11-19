Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.32 and last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 1549447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,593,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,583,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,856,000 after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,602,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

