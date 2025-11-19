Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) was up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.32. Approximately 190,526,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 59,196,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29.
Kodal Minerals Trading Up 9.4%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £70.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.51.
Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (5.45) earnings per share for the quarter.
Kodal Minerals Company Profile
Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.
The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.
