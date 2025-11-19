Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.08 and traded as low as GBX 94.13. Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 98, with a volume of 252,772 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.50.

The company has a market cap of £285.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.15.

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

