OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.2360, with a volume of 2158606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, November 7th. New Street Research set a $24.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $80,814.60. The trade was a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares in the company, valued at $160,983,462.78. This represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 46,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

