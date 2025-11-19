Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.03 and last traded at $160.5250, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.37 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at $222,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
