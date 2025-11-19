Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.67 and last traded at GBX 0.63. 462,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,699,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Sound Energy Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of £13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

