Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.33 and traded as low as C$21.61. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$21.82, with a volume of 31,647 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHR. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$323.57 million for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

