Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and traded as low as $54.32. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 287 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on JMPLY shares. Zacks Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
