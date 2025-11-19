Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.64 and last traded at $198.5530, with a volume of 3983699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL
Welltower Stock Up 0.7%
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 204.14%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
