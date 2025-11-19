Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.64 and last traded at $198.5530, with a volume of 3983699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.

Get Welltower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 204.14%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.