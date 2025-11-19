Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 540,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 94,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gossan Resources Stock Up 33.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Gossan Resources Company Profile

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

Further Reading

