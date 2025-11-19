Reviewing Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Profitability

This table compares Careview Communications and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Careview Communications -46.96% N/A -94.89% Mitesco 1,639.45% N/A -744.83%

Risk and Volatility

Careview Communications has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Careview Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Careview Communications $8.25 million 0.43 -$4.70 million N/A N/A Mitesco $40,000.00 41.13 -$2.51 million ($0.14) -0.78

This table compares Careview Communications and Mitesco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Careview Communications.

Summary

Mitesco beats Careview Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Careview Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

