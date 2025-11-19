TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $11.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Trading Down 2.4%

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $352.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,398.81. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,400. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 4,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 904.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.