Critical Survey: Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) vs. Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ)

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) and Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Power and Siemens Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Siemens Energy $43.21 billion 2.30 $1.56 billion $1.77 70.21

Profitability

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Power.

This table compares Environmental Power and Siemens Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A Siemens Energy 3.61% 13.99% 2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Environmental Power and Siemens Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Siemens Energy 1 2 4 3 2.90

Given Environmental Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Environmental Power is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Environmental Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

