Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.3077.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 target price on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

ABNB stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,073,163.18. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,114 shares of company stock worth $178,408,858 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 383,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 126,664 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

