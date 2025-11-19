Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.