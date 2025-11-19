Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 48,398 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,072,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 278,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,996 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,429,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,702,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

