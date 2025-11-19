Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 83,226 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.15% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,744,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,311,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 870,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 630,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the period.

Shares of SMLF opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

