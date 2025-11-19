Creative Planning Sells 5,420 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Creative Planning cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

