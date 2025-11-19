Creative Planning Buys 3,763 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 684,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $45,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Leidos by 262.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 332,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,245 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $29,881,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $189.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

