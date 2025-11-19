Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total value of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,866.19. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $41,703,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $856.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $955.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.