Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,882 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.23.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.7%

MRVL opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of -605.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

