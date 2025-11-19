FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,013 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.