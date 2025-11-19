Creative Planning Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $193.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $126,448.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $5,116,803.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,681.51. This represents a 33.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,034 shares of company stock worth $5,423,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

