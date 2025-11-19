FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $47.82 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,896 shares of company stock worth $47,653,637. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $284.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $294.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

