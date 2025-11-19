FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 13,126 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $143.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

