Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 9,309 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,081,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 520,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

