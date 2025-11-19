Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 1,026 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

