Fairfield University Has $18.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Fairfield University grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Fairfield University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairfield University owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

