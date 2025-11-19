Cencora, Inc. $COR Stock Holdings Lowered by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 25.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 947.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.25. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.