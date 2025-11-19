iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $332.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

