Creative Planning Buys 2,365 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,634,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 91.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 151,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.20.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $919.94 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,020.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $863.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $15,242,037. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

