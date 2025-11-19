Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 3,933 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

