Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,084 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.37% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,374.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,356,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,643,000 after buying an additional 323,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,768,000 after buying an additional 801,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 533,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBAG stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

