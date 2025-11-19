Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Holdings Raised by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

