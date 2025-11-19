Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM is Birchbrook Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Birchbrook Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,603,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,381,000 after acquiring an additional 684,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,948 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHM stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

