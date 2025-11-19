Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.15.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2%

TEL opened at $231.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

