Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $72,637,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 134.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 292.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $57,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,872 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zephirin Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

