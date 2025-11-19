Birchbrook Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Birchbrook Inc. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

