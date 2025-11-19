CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.