Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $99.53 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $99,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AVGO opened at $340.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day moving average of $298.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

