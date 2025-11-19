5,163 Shares in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $EVSM Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

EVSM opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years.

