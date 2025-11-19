Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF $FCAL

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 125,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 million, a P/E ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 0.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 447.37%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

