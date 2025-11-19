106 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,798.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,805.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,893.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

