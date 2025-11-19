First American Trust FSB Invests $250,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.