GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $296.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.