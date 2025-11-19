Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,707 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,202 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 959,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 147,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

