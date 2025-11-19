Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. English Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,738,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,650,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $302,201,000 after buying an additional 574,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

